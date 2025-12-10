SIR: EC flags around 19% UP voters as uncollectible

Around 2.93 crore voters (approximately 19%) in Uttar Pradesh are under the scanner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not submitting their enumeration forms under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state launched on November 4. Till Dec 9, approximately 18.48 % of the total enumeration forms remained uncollectible, said the UP CEO. (For Representation)

Those who have not submitted their enumeration forms have been categorized as “uncollectible”. They are either absent, deceased, duplicate or permanently shifted voters. The names of such voters will be deleted from the electoral roll once the SIR exercise is completed and the final electoral roll is published.

According to the ECI data, there are 15.44 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh enrolled in the 2025 electoral rolls. Under the SIR work, booth level officers (BLOs) have distributed enumeration forms to 15.43 crore (99.97%) voters. The BLOs have digitised 15.15 crore (98.14%) of the submitted enumeration forms. Of them, 79.95% forms have been received with the signature of the voter or a family member.

According to the sources, the SIR process in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be extended for two weeks. Earlier, the poll panel had extended the SIR deadline, which was December 4, to December 11.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday said, “The political parties as well as the district magistrates have requested for the extension of the enumeration phase of the SIR process, which is set to end on December 11.”

“The focus will be on the uncollectible enumeration forms. Till Tuesday, approximately 18.48 % of the total enumeration forms remained uncollectible. The graph is likely to increase to 19%-20% as the enumeration forms collection and digitisation exercise moves forward,” he added.

“The enumeration forms of over 2.50 crore voters remain uncollectible. Large number of voters have not submitted the enumeration forms. Before deleting their names from the voter list, we will direct the DMs to check the missing voters. If the voters are traced and they have not submitted enumeration forms, the BLOs will collect their forms,” Rinwa said.

“The list of the voters who have not submitted their enumeration forms will be also handed over to the political parties. The booth level agents (BLAs) appointed by the recognised political parties can check the address of the voters who have not submitted enumeration forms,” he added.

The district election officers (DEOs) have been directed to complete maximum mapping of voters in their respective districts. Till Tuesday, the percentage of voters mapped to the 2003 voter list in Uttar Pradesh was 72.90% while the mapping of 27.10% of voters remained pending.

In the review meeting with the DEOs, the CEO directed them to complete the mapping work quickly so that a minimum number of notices are issued to the voters.

The DEOs were also instructed to re-verify the deceased, permanently transferred, absent, and duplicate voters. The BLOs, who have completed 100% digitisation work, should provide the list of uncollectible voters to the booth level agents of recognised political parties. Instructions were also given to hold a meeting of all BLOs with BLAs by December 12.

The DEOs were also directed to hold a meeting of BLOs and BLAs at each polling station and upload the minutes of the meeting and the lists of deceased, permanently transferred, not found in the area or registered voters elsewhere on the website of the district election officer.

Maneesh Garg, senior deputy election commissioner, Election Commission of India, on Tuesday reviewed the SIR in UP in a meeting with the CEO, divisional commissioners/roll observers, special roll observers, all DEOs, and additional DEOs through video conferencing.