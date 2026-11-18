LUCKNOW The chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Pilibhit, on Wednesday directed senior administrative authorities to submit inquiry reports regarding a complaint filed against former district election officer (DEO) Gyanendra Singh and six others over alleged anomalies in the electoral rolls.

After hearing and perusing the record, the court ordered the matter to be registered as a miscellaneous case. (Pic for representation)

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Chief Judicial Magistrate Mangal Dev Singh passed the order on an application filed by complainant Kumud Gangwar under Section 173(4) of the BNSS against the then DEO and six other opposite parties. The complainant appeared before the court along with the counsel. After hearing and perusing the record, the court ordered the matter to be registered as a miscellaneous case.

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The court observed that before passing any order on the application, it would be proper to call for an inquiry report from the competent higher authorities regarding the incident.

The court issued notices to the opposite parties to present their versions.

For opposite party no. 1, the then DEO, Pilibhit, a report has been sought from the divisional commissioner, Bareilly and Varanasi.

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{{^usCountry}} For the other public servant opposite parties, the district magistrate, Pilibhit, has been directed to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the facts mentioned in the application and ensure submission of the inquiry report to the court by the next date of December 2, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the other public servant opposite parties, the district magistrate, Pilibhit, has been directed to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the facts mentioned in the application and ensure submission of the inquiry report to the court by the next date of December 2, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The station house officer concerned has also been directed to ensure submission of a report by the fixed date as to whether any case has been registered at the police station in connection with the matter or not.

A copy of the order along with necessary documents will be sent to the SHO concerned and district magistrate, Pilibhit, for compliance.

After the final draft of the electoral roll was published on April 10 this year following Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, names of 13,150 voters in Pilibhit Sadar Assembly constituency were allegedly changed between July and September, while their EPIC numbers and serial numbers remained the same.

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