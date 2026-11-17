: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred 16 IAS officers, including the district magistrates of six districts.

Annapurna Garg has been appointed special secretary, Child Development and Nutrition, while Alok Yadav has been posted as special secretary, IT and Electronics Department. (For representation only)

Anil Kumar Singh has been appointed DM, Bhadohi; Shailesh Kumar, DM, Chandauli; Ramesh Ranjan, DM, Gonda; Umesh Mishra, DM, Jaunpur; Manoj Kumar Rai, DM, Shravasti; and Praveen Verma, DM, Shamli.

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Balkar Singh has been appointed CEO, Greater Noida, while K Vijayendra Pandian has been posted as divisional commissioner, Varanasi, and S Rajalingam as divisional commissioner, Kanpur.

Ravi Kumar NG has been appointed CEO, UP State Industrial Development Authority, and commissioner, Handloom and Textile. Saumya Agarwal has been appointed MD, UP State Textile Corporation Limited, and MD, State Spinning Company Limited.

Chandra Mohan Garg has been posted as special secretary to the CM, Priyanka Niranjan as special secretary, Urban Development, and Samuel Pal N as additional commissioner and additional registrar, Cooperative Societies.

Annapurna Garg has been appointed special secretary, Child Development and Nutrition, while Alok Yadav has been posted as special secretary, IT and Electronics Department.