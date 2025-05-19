2 tigresses, 3 leopards among 6 animals showing symptoms of illness in Kanpur zoo

Two tigresses and three leopards in the hospital area of Kanpur zoo, where the lion Pataudi succumbed to avian influenza on May 15, have stopped eating and are reportedly unwell. As a precautionary measure, the zoo authorities have decided to collect random samples from all animals. (File Photo)

A blackbuck has also stopped its food and water intake, officials familiar with the situation confirmed.

In the past week, two animals—a lion transported from Gorakhpur zoo in critical condition and a free-ranging peacock—have died at the Kanpur zoo due to avian flu . The deteriorating condition of more animals exhibiting symptoms of illness has raised concern among the zoo authorities.

On Sunday, veterinarians collected samples from the blackbuck and managed to obtain one sample from a tigress. Zoo director Shraddha Yadav stated, “The two samples have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, along with water samples from the zoo’s water bodies.”

“The samples from (another) tigress and leopards will be collected on Monday and sent to Bhopal for analysis,” she added. The affected animals have been kept in the hospital area where Pataudi was treated before his death. The lion had been brought to Kanpur zoo on May 11.

As a precautionary measure, the zoo authorities have decided to collect random samples from all animals—both caged and free-ranging. In addition, blood samples are being collected from staff members who may have been exposed.

“Yesterday (Saturday), blood samples were taken from 26 employees, and another 90 were collected today. Tomorrow (Monday), samples will be taken from the remaining staff,” an official said.

The zoo’s four veterinarians have been instructed to remain on campus for continuous monitoring and immediate treatment of animals displaying signs of illness.

Kanpur district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh stated that the administration was working in close coordination with zoo authorities.

“We are taking all available measures to sanitise the zoo and its surroundings. Veterinarians from Kanpur Nagar Nigam are assisting the zoo’s medical team. In addition, a 50-bed ward has been reserved at UHM Hospital,” he said.