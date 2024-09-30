Smart city Lucknow to get ‘smart’ vending zone soon

In a first, the state capital is to get a ‘smart’ vending zone which symbolises that epithet. The vending zone shops in the Gomti Nagar area of the state capital. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The vending zone, near the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) crossing, which includes around 40 shops, has been built to organise vendors in a more systematic and orderly manner. The area also features modern amenities such as tiled flooring, seating arrangements with tables, benches and other such.

The project, which costs approximately ₹90 lakh, aims to streamline vending operations in the area as well as the theme and colour of all the shops are the same, he added.

According to LMC executive engineer Atul Mishra, the vending zone was developed to bring all vendors in a single row, reducing the chaos that previously existed when stalls were placed randomly, leading to litter and other issues.

“This is the first such vending zone in the district, and it will help ensure cleanliness and order,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is preparing to start the allotment process of newly constructed vending zone shops.

Municipal commissioner, Inderjit Singh said, the inauguration of the vending zone will be done by the end of October. He said that there are plans to set up a board at the entrance regarding the shops inside this vending zone.

The LMC Gomti Nagar area zonal in-charge Sanjay Yadav said that formalities and plans for the allotment procedure have been submitted to municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh. He noted that the priority for shop allotment would be given to vendors who were previously operating in the area.

“The shops have been designed to protect vendors from challenges like rain and inadequate street lighting,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, locals are excited about the development. Kaartikeya Pandey, an employee at a nearby private company, said, “I’m excited to see the shops reopening in this newly developed space.”

Another commuter, Mudit, praised the changes, stating, “The entire lane looks better now, with more options and proper seating arrangements. More such vending zones should be created in other areas with available space.”

On Sunday, several officials, including the U.P. urban development minister AK Sharma, mayor Sushma Kharakwal, and municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, visited the vending zone to inspect the facilities. During the visit, they suggested several improvements to further enhance the area.