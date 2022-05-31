Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Smart meters tampered to steal power in Gorkahpur, FIR against 2 consumers
lucknow news

Smart meters tampered to steal power in Gorkahpur, FIR against 2 consumers

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) claims this to be the first case of power theft through tampering of a smart meter
The power theft by tampering smart meter was reported from an ice factory in Gorakpur. (pic for representation)
Published on May 31, 2022 10:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has caught two consumers stealing electricity by tampering with smart meters in an ice factory in Gorakpur even as the corporation is gearing up to launch a state-wide drive to install smart meters claimed to be tamper-free at consumers’ residences from July.

This is being claimed to be the first case of power theft through tampering with a smart meter.

As per the FIR lodged in a local police station in Gorakhpur, the UPPCL enforcement squad during checking at an ice factory found two smart meters installed on the same premise for the same purpose. On suspicion, the team checked meters and found consumers Imran Khan (38) and Ahamad Khan (40) had tampered with the neutrals of the smart meters to steal electricity.

“This must be the first case in the country, in which high-tech smart meters have been tampered with to pilfer electricity,” UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said, raising questions over the utility of smart meters,

“This is a serious issue, the UPPCL must look into before it starts the drive to install smart prepaid meters in the state,” he demanded. HTC

