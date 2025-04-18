Social justice, economic inequality big challenges today: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday expressed confidence that his party will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Establishing the rule of social justice and removing economic inequality are two big challenges today. In the coming times, there will be a Samajwadi government in the state,” he said while speaking at an event here.

“The Constitution given to the country by Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar mentions in its Preamble that we have to make a secular, socialist and democratic country. Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) has given us the socialist ideology and socialist movement. Now, it is the responsibility of the youth to take it forward for several hundred years,” the SP chief added.

Attacking the state government, he alleged: “Today, the BJP government is falsely promoting the expressway. The CM does not understand what an expressway is. He calls any four-lane road or road an expressway.”

“The Samajwadi Party government built a 323-km expressway in a record 23 months. This is the first expressway on which an airstrip was built to land the army’s fighter planes. This was the achievement of the Samajwadi government,” the SP chief claimed.

​​”The BJP government is building expressways that will cause stomach pain. Laptops were distributed to children in the Samajwadi government. Metro rails were given to Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Noida, Greater Noida. In the Samajwadi government, we had given metro to Varanasi too, but the CM did not allow metro to be built in the PM’s area (LS constituency),” Yadav further claimed.

“The BJP government has ruined the health and education system. There are many medical colleges, including in Shahjahanpur, Jaunpur and Azamgarh, which do not have facilities,” he alleged.

On recent statements by some SP leaders causing controversy, the SP chief said, “The history which cannot show the right direction and creates a rift in the society should be allowed to remain history. I have told the party leaders that no religious comments should be made. Nothing should be said which creates negativity.”

On the life threats given to him during a recent event by Karni Sena in Agra, he said, “As per the law, if someone threatens someone, action should be taken against them. But the country is not being run by law and Constitution under the BJP government. BJP does not believe in the Constitution. Action was not taken against those who threatened me.”

“As the government is not being run by law, Uttar Pradesh is number one in fake encounters and deaths in police custody. The ruling party can go to any extent to defame others,” Yadav alleged.

Attacking the BJP over delay in selecting its own state party president, the SP chief said while the ruling party was yet to elect its new chief, it kept on talking about ‘one nation one poll’.

Being a minority a curse today

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has also expressed concern on attacks on Jain community. In a post on X on Friday, Yadav addressed the Jain community directly, stating, “Being a minority in the country is becoming a curse in the present times. The feeling of fear, insecurity and uncertainty prevailing among the minority Jain community today is a matter of great concern and has drawn worldwide attention and condemnation.”