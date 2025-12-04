Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sonbhadra: Mining in Billi Markundi stone quarries suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 09:33 pm IST

The action follows the 15 November incident in which a rock collapse during drilling trapped labourers inside the quarry. A rescue effort led to the recovery of seven bodies from the debris. After the incident, mine owners were asked to submit a rectification plan and an updated mine plan within 15 days, but none have submitted the documents so far.

The Directorate General of Mines Safety, Varanasi, has asked the Sonbhadra district magistrate, Badrinath Singh, to stop all mining activity in the Billi Markundi area, citing repeated violations of safety rules at the sites. The communication, issued on Wednesday, also calls for restricting the movement of minerals from the mines until leaseholders act on compliance requirements.

Representational image (Sourced)
Representational image (Sourced)

The action follows the 15 November incident in which a rock collapse during drilling trapped labourers inside the quarry. A rescue effort led to the recovery of seven bodies from the debris. After the incident, mine owners were asked to submit a rectification plan and an updated mine plan within 15 days, but none have submitted the documents so far.

In its letter, the director of mines safety urged the district administration to cease mining operations and block the transport of extracted minerals until leaseholders prepare, approve and implement a mine improvement plan. Operations can resume only after this Directorate issues fresh orders in line with the approved plan. Officials said the step is necessary to safeguard workers engaged in mining.

Citing inspections carried out at the approved stone quarries of Billi Markundi in Obra, the Directorate noted that orders had already been issued under Section 22(3) and 22A(2) of the Mines Act, 1952, over serious breaches of the Metallurgical Mines Regulations, 1961.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Sonbhadra: Mining in Billi Markundi stone quarries suspended
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Directorate General of Mines Safety has ordered a halt to all mining activities in Sonbhadra's Billi Markundi area due to safety violations, following a fatal incident that killed seven labourers. Leaseholders must submit compliance plans before operations can resume. The directive aims to protect workers and enforce regulations under the Mines Act, 1952.