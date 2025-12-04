Sonbhadra: Mining in Billi Markundi stone quarries suspended

The Directorate General of Mines Safety, Varanasi, has asked the Sonbhadra district magistrate, Badrinath Singh, to stop all mining activity in the Billi Markundi area, citing repeated violations of safety rules at the sites. The communication, issued on Wednesday, also calls for restricting the movement of minerals from the mines until leaseholders act on compliance requirements. Representational image (Sourced)

The action follows the 15 November incident in which a rock collapse during drilling trapped labourers inside the quarry. A rescue effort led to the recovery of seven bodies from the debris. After the incident, mine owners were asked to submit a rectification plan and an updated mine plan within 15 days, but none have submitted the documents so far.

In its letter, the director of mines safety urged the district administration to cease mining operations and block the transport of extracted minerals until leaseholders prepare, approve and implement a mine improvement plan. Operations can resume only after this Directorate issues fresh orders in line with the approved plan. Officials said the step is necessary to safeguard workers engaged in mining.

Citing inspections carried out at the approved stone quarries of Billi Markundi in Obra, the Directorate noted that orders had already been issued under Section 22(3) and 22A(2) of the Mines Act, 1952, over serious breaches of the Metallurgical Mines Regulations, 1961.