Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Soon, photos and details of unsung heroes of Independence to adorn Prayagraj Junction
lucknow news

Soon, photos and details of unsung heroes of Independence to adorn Prayagraj Junction

All information about these unsung heroes of Independence has been taken from the book ‘Prayag Se Prayagraj Tak’ by the railways. The author of the book has also provided photographs of some of these anonymous martyrs to the railway administration
Railway authorities would soon build a unique gallery at Prayagraj Junction in the memory of the famous as well as unsung heroes of Sangam city who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle. (File photo)
Railway authorities would soon build a unique gallery at Prayagraj Junction in the memory of the famous as well as unsung heroes of Sangam city who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle. (File photo)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 10:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

As part of the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) is going to put up murals at Prayagraj Junction station depicting photographs and brief details of martyrs of Sangam city who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle, said railway officials.

“Railway authorities would soon build a unique gallery in the memory of the famous as well as unsung heroes of Sangam city. Along with putting photographs of these martyrs on the walls and pillars of the main hall of Prayagraj Junction, their contribution will also be displayed and thus made known to the common man,” said public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj Division, NCR, Amit Singh.

He said all information about these anonymous martyrs has been taken from the book ‘Prayag Se Prayagraj Tak’ by the railways. The author of the book has also provided photographs of some of these anonymous martyrs to the railway administration.

He said details and photographs of martyrs associated with Prayagraj like Chandra Shekhar Azad and Lal Padmadhar as well as lesser known ones like Sardar Ramchand, Murari Mohan Bhattacharya, Dwarka Prasad, Mahavir, Abdul Majeed, Trilok Nath Kapoor, Niyamat Ullah, Hanuman Pandit, Sohan Lal, Suraj Narayan would now find place in the main hall of the station.

Know your unsung heroes

Sardar Ramchand A soldier of the 6th Infantry Regiment of the then British Army. During June 1887 revolution, his squad came from Varanasi (then Banaras) to Prayagraj (then Allahabad). The freedom fighters were fighting under two military regiments. One was led by Liaquat Ali and the other by Sardar Ramchandra. He later laid down his life when the revolution was quelled.

Dwarka Prasad On August 14, 1942, locals of then Allahabad came out on the streets against the British rule. Among the agitators was 22-year-old Dwarka Prasad of Hewett Road. He was gunned down by the British government for “Satyagraha”.

Murari Mohan Bhattacharya On August 13, 1942, the British government was making every effort to crush the rebellion taking place in the city. Murari Mohan Bhattacharya, a resident of Shahganj, who used to work in a Jha & Company drug shop, also joined the crowd protesting against British Rule and was shot dead.

Hanuman Pandit Hanuman Prasad Tiwari aka Hanuman Pandit was an expert in guerrilla fighting. In the first freedom struggle of 1857, the British were troubled by Hanuman Pandit for a year and a half. The then Brigadier Campbell started a major campaign on December 15. Pandit and his companions fought many battles against the British.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • lAn injured warkari interacts with CM via a video call after being admitted at a hospital in Miraj, Sangli on Thursday. (UDAY DEOLEKAR/HT PHOTO)

    Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris

    As many as 17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted Rs 25,000 each to the injured for treatment. Chief minister Eknath Shinde called up Miraj government medical college, district medical officer, Dr Roopesh Shinde, and interacted with injured warkaris. Earlier, Shinde had announced a toll waiver for vehicles carrying warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.

  • Sharing the plan, SP (traffic) in Meerut Jitendra Srivastava said the traffic diversion for all kinds of vehicles would come into effect from midnight of July 14 and remain till 6 pm on July 26. (FILE PHOTO)

    Kanwar Yatra: Meerut admn chalk out detailed traffic plan

    Keeping in the view the rush of devotees during the annual Kanwar Yatra scheduled between July 14 and 26, the district administrative officials have prepared a detailed traffic plan for commuters using the busy Delhi-Dehradun highway and other important routes in western UP. Jitendra Srivastava also shared a detailed traffic route for the ease of commuters. Route 1 Traffic on Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be allowed only upto Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad.

  • students of government-aided Centennial Inter College in Lucknow attending their class outside the school on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

    Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital

    Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building. Giving this information, spokesperson for Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh RP Mishra said teachers took English and mathematics classes outside the school gate. All belongings of the school were also found thrown out. Education department officials were at once informed of it.

  • A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation (REPRESENTIVE IMAGE)

    Omicron sub-variants: 75 patients show mild symptoms, recovered in home isolation

    PUNE A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation, scientists involved in analysing the data said. The study was carried out at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, where a total of 125 samples of patients from Pune, Mumbai and Vidarbha were collected.

  • According to the IMD's latest bulletin, widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning are expected in Maharashtra over the next five days.(Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

    Restricted entry to Mumbai beaches as heavy rains pound Maharashtra capital

    Amid heavy rainfall alert in several regions of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday prohibited people from visiting the city's beaches on days when the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' or 'red' alert except in the morning hours. In an order issued by the municipal body, it said that people can visit the beaches on such days only from 6am to 10am.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out