Soon, photos and details of unsung heroes of Independence to adorn Prayagraj Junction
As part of the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) is going to put up murals at Prayagraj Junction station depicting photographs and brief details of martyrs of Sangam city who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle, said railway officials.
“Railway authorities would soon build a unique gallery in the memory of the famous as well as unsung heroes of Sangam city. Along with putting photographs of these martyrs on the walls and pillars of the main hall of Prayagraj Junction, their contribution will also be displayed and thus made known to the common man,” said public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj Division, NCR, Amit Singh.
He said all information about these anonymous martyrs has been taken from the book ‘Prayag Se Prayagraj Tak’ by the railways. The author of the book has also provided photographs of some of these anonymous martyrs to the railway administration.
He said details and photographs of martyrs associated with Prayagraj like Chandra Shekhar Azad and Lal Padmadhar as well as lesser known ones like Sardar Ramchand, Murari Mohan Bhattacharya, Dwarka Prasad, Mahavir, Abdul Majeed, Trilok Nath Kapoor, Niyamat Ullah, Hanuman Pandit, Sohan Lal, Suraj Narayan would now find place in the main hall of the station.
Know your unsung heroes
Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris
As many as 17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted Rs 25,000 each to the injured for treatment. Chief minister Eknath Shinde called up Miraj government medical college, district medical officer, Dr Roopesh Shinde, and interacted with injured warkaris. Earlier, Shinde had announced a toll waiver for vehicles carrying warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.
Kanwar Yatra: Meerut admn chalk out detailed traffic plan
Keeping in the view the rush of devotees during the annual Kanwar Yatra scheduled between July 14 and 26, the district administrative officials have prepared a detailed traffic plan for commuters using the busy Delhi-Dehradun highway and other important routes in western UP. Jitendra Srivastava also shared a detailed traffic route for the ease of commuters. Route 1 Traffic on Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be allowed only upto Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad.
Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital
Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building. Giving this information, spokesperson for Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh RP Mishra said teachers took English and mathematics classes outside the school gate. All belongings of the school were also found thrown out. Education department officials were at once informed of it.
Omicron sub-variants: 75 patients show mild symptoms, recovered in home isolation
PUNE A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation, scientists involved in analysing the data said. The study was carried out at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, where a total of 125 samples of patients from Pune, Mumbai and Vidarbha were collected.
Restricted entry to Mumbai beaches as heavy rains pound Maharashtra capital
Amid heavy rainfall alert in several regions of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday prohibited people from visiting the city's beaches on days when the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' or 'red' alert except in the morning hours. In an order issued by the municipal body, it said that people can visit the beaches on such days only from 6am to 10am.
