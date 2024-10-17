Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Wednesday released a booklet containing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for crime scene investigation, the DGP’s office said. It was prepared by the Technical Services headquarters and Forensic Science Laboratory here. SOP booklet to guide cops in crime scene investigation

The SOPs are meant to provide structural stability and clarity that will prove useful for investigation, control and prosecution of crime. Employees and investigating officers of various field units in Uttar Pradesh will benefit from this SOP and will be able to manage crime scenes with scientific methods in criminal incidents.

The SOPs, prepared with the three new criminal laws in mind, will be helpful during collection of evidence from a crime scene using scientific methods, and in adopting a systematic approach for beat officers, supervisors and investigators, read a press note from the DGP’s office.

“It will be possible to collect, package, dispatch and preserve forensic evidence from the crime scene as per the prescribed methods. Maintaining a chain of custody during this entire process is also essential for the integrity of the evidence. This compilation of SOPs will be an excellent guide for police officers in the process of crime scene investigation, investigation and prosecution related to various crimes. The SOPs will be useful for the investigating officers as well as supervisors,” the note read further.