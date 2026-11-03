SP B-team of BJP, Uttar Pradesh saw ‘jungle raj’ under both parties: BSP’s Akash Anand

Bahujan Samaj Party national convenor Akash Anand on Monday attacked both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Samajwadi Party, accusing them of presiding over “jungle raj” in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP national convenor Akash Anand at a public meeting in Nakur assembly constituency in Saharanpur district. (SOURCED IMAGE)

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By contrast, the rule of law prevailed in Uttar Pradesh under the Mayawati government, he said.

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Anand, who was reinstated in the party recently after a series of entries and exits in the last two years, was addressing a public meeting in Nakur assembly constituency in Saharanpur district. Terming SP as the “B team” of the BJP, he said the SP sent the son of a BJP-backed MP to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, overlooking the Muslim community.

“The SP chief is confused about the PDA formula, sometimes he terms P as Pandit and at other times, as Pichda (OBC). Under the SP government, UP was in the grip of riots and a large number of people were displaced after the Muzaffarnagar riots,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He named Naresh Kumar Saini as the party candidate from Nakur for the 2027 UP assembly election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He named Naresh Kumar Saini as the party candidate from Nakur for the 2027 UP assembly election. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing the BJP regime as “encounter sarkar (government),” he claimed data indicated an increase in heinous crimes in Uttar Pradesh during the 10 years of the BJP government.

Accusing the SP-Congress alliance of misleading people on Constitution and reservation issues during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said the leaders of both parties failed to raise the issue of the weaker sections in Parliament.

“The SCs/STs are exploited in the Congress-ruled states. For political benefits, the Congress hijacked the movement launched by Gen Z. The SP is wooing the SC community in the name of Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram but the SP government renamed districts named after Dalit icons,” he said.

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Though the state government spent around ₹7,000 crore on highlighting Viksit and Surakshit Uttar Pradesh, it failed on the development as well as law and order fronts, he said.

“The BJP government has closed 25,000 schools, 1.50 lakh teachers’ posts are lying vacant. Around 2 crore youths are unemployed in UP. The children belonging to the weaker sections will suffer due to the closure of the schools,” he said.

He also questioned the BJP government’s achievements on the infrastructure front.

“The expressways constructed under the BJP government are full of potholes whereas the Yamuna Expressway constructed under BSP government 16 years ago is among the safest roads in the state,” he said.

Highlighting the BSP’s achievements, Akash Anand said six engineering colleges, two homeopathic colleges, 24 polytechnic colleges, two paramedical colleges, over 200 intermediate and degree colleges, and more than 5,500 primary and secondary schools were established during four terms of the Mayawati government.

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The BSP government implemented 27% reservation for OBCs in government jobs, granted land rights to landless families and created employment for over 30 lakh youths, he said.

MAYAWATI CALLS PARTY MEETING ON NOVEMBER 5 TO REVIEW POLL PREP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati has called a high-level meeting of senior party leaders and office bearers at the party’s state unit office here on November 5. Along with reviewing preparations for the 2027 assembly election, the BSP chief will also give directions for the party’s rally on December 6, Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s death anniversary.

The BSP chief will also review the selection of the candidates for various seats and the progress of organisation works, including formation of booth committees, voter registration drive and other outreach programmes launched by the party.

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