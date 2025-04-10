‘SP has done yagya of love, unity’: Akhilesh at all-faith programme

LUCKNOW Eid and Holi Milan programme, ‘Aao Gale Milen’, was organized at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and various religious leaders. Representatives from all faiths gave a message of peace and brotherhood on the occasion and thanked the SP chief for organising the all-faith programme. Eid and Holi Milan programme, ‘Aao Gale Milen’, organized at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

“India is like a bouquet, in which Hindus and Muslims also live. This event gives the message to the whole country that we are all one. Samajwadi Party has done the yagya of love and unity by eliminating hatred through this platform,” Akhilesh Yadav said speaking to the gathering.

Islamic Centre of India chairperson Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam of Teele Wali Masjid Maulana Faazle Rehman, Bishop of Lucknow Gerald John Mathias, president of the Gurudwara Committee Rajendra Singh Bagga, general secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board Maulana Yasoob Abbas, Shia cleric Kalbe Noori praised the efforts by the SP chief to give a message of peace and brotherhood. Internationally acclaimed musician and pianist Brian Silas mesmerized the audience by his performance.

Senior SP leaders, including MPs Dimple Yadav, Awadhesh Prasad, Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, MLAs Abu Asim Azmi, Shivpal Yadav and others were also present on the occasoon.