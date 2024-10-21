SP MP backtracks after remarks on CJI trigger uproar

LUCKNOW Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday stirred a massive controversy by allegedly making abusive remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud while answering to a question from the media about the CJI’s recent comment that he “prayed to God” for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Reacting to the viral video of the SP leader, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said it was an insult to the entire judiciary and SP should take strict action against Ram Gopal Yadav. (File Photo)

After a video of Yadav’s remarks against CJI was widely circulated on social media, creating massive uproar, the SP general secretary denied making such a statement.

On Sunday, CJI Chandrachud while addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Maharashtra’s Pune district, had said: “Very often we have cases [to adjudicate] but we don’t arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya case [Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute] which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution.”

On Monday, when Ram Gopal Yadav was asked by TV reporters for a comment on the CJI remarks, he said: “I do not want to make any comments. When you bring ghosts back to life, when you bring the dead back to life, they become ghosts and start haunting the public. Where are they now?... Forget it, all such ****** people keep on saying such things.”

After a video of his remarks went viral, Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said it was an “insult” to the entire judiciary and that the SP should take strict action against Yadav. “The kind of language used by Yadav against the CJI is a grave insult to the judiciary. It also shows the culture of the Samajwadi Party,” he added.

Following an uproar over his remarks, Ram Gopal Yadav denied making any such comments. “...Some mischievous people generated an imaginary question on my answer to the irrelevant talk of some people about Bahraich and super imposed the name of the CJI in it. Whereas no question related to the CJI and the judiciary was asked and neither have I said anything in this regard,” Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X.