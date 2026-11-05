SP-BJP slugfest erupts in UP over Bageshwar Dham chief’s deity remarks

LUCKNOW A fresh political slugfest has erupted in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections following controversial remarks by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, prompting Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav to demand a nationwide ban on the preacher’s public programmes.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Shastri’s political allegiance with the BJP is not a hidden secret and that his statements are a deliberate attempt to insult a particular community. (Pic for representation)

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The row stems from a viral video in which Shastri purportedly contrasted Lord Krishna’s flute-playing ‘tribhanga’ posture unfavourably with Lord Ram’s upright stance. Although Shastri later issued an apology stating his comments were contextual and not meant to insult any deity, the SP chief rejected the clarification, accusing the preacher of deliberately hurting religious sentiments at the behest of his “political masters”.

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Yadav alleged that Shastri’s political allegiance with the BJP is not a hidden secret and that his statements are a deliberate attempt to insult a particular community and Lord Krishna.

Akhilesh Yadav stated on X: “Human errors can be forgiven, but never blasphemy. Imposing a lifelong ban on such malicious individuals is most beneficial for society. All their programmes across the country should be cancelled.”

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{{^usCountry}} Even after the apology, the SP chief shared another video in which the preacher allegedly made controversial remarks about Lord Ram’s father. Yadav wrote: “Who is activating these anti-Sanatan elements, and at whose behest? First, a controversial video about Lord Krishna surfaced, and now objectionable remarks about Lord Ram’s father are being circulated. His political masters may tolerate all this, but we will not accept even a fraction of it. All their programmes should be cancelled for disturbing social harmony.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even after the apology, the SP chief shared another video in which the preacher allegedly made controversial remarks about Lord Ram’s father. Yadav wrote: “Who is activating these anti-Sanatan elements, and at whose behest? First, a controversial video about Lord Krishna surfaced, and now objectionable remarks about Lord Ram’s father are being circulated. His political masters may tolerate all this, but we will not accept even a fraction of it. All their programmes should be cancelled for disturbing social harmony.” {{/usCountry}}

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In another statement, he further said: “He has hurt the sentiments of both the Yaduvanshis and the Raghuvanshis. He will be barred from entering either Braj or Awadh. Neither a true Raghuvanshi nor a true Yaduvanshi will welcome him. A board should be put up at the UP-MP border stating that entry to the religious land of Uttar Pradesh is prohibited for blasphemers.”

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On Wednesday evening, Yadav urged the Uttar Pradesh government to deny permission for Shastri’s upcoming November and December events across Ambedkar Nagar, Kunda, Gonda, Jhansi, Lucknow, and Agra. By Thursday, posters appeared outside the SP headquarters in Lucknow labelling the preacher a ‘dhongi, pakhandi, vyapari’ (hypocrite, pretender, and trader), alongside hoardings featuring Yadav and Lord Krishna with the 2027 poll slogan, ‘27 mein Krishna aayenge’.

The BJP swiftly countered the SP’s religious pitch. UP minister for food, logistics and civil supplies Manoj Pandey said: “We can’t expect anything from the Samajwadi Party regarding our religion...all they know is to raise questions about Lord Ram, getting bullets fired on Kar Sevaks and burning the Ramcharitmanas, etc. How can we expect them to speak well of religion and Sanatan? There is no difference between Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, though there are different descriptions by different people. Political posters are being put up by those whose hands are red with the blood of Kar Sevaks. These people (SP) have disrespected our Gods.”

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On the other hand, SP spokesperson Abbas Haider countered: “Religious faith and sentiments must be respected, irrespective of political affiliations. Lord Krishna and Lord Ram are revered figures and any remarks that hurt their devotees’ sentiments deserve serious consideration. An apology cannot automatically erase the hurt caused. The BJP must clarify whether it stands for respect towards all faiths or merely protects those who suit its political interests.”