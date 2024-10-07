Special police team deployed in Lucknow to collect evidence

The Lucknow police has deployed a crime scene processing (CSP) team in all five zones of the Commissionerate, to collect evidence immediately at every crime site. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The CSP team will collect concrete evidence like fingerprints, DNA, photos and videos from the crime scene in a scientific manner. Its purpose is to make the investigation process of crimes faster and stronger, so that the criminals can be punished soon,” said Raveena Tyagi, DCP, central, and also incharge of Lucknow police.

In a statement, she explained that under the new law, it has now been made mandatory for forensic teams to reach the crime scene, in crimes punishable by more than seven years. Earlier, there was often a delay in gathering evidence, which made it difficult to reach the criminals.

“Now, a specially trained CSP team has been deployed in every zone, which will immediately reach the crime scene and collect all necessary information,” she added.

“Each team will have three members, including two male and one female police personnel. The team will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and has been given a special bike. The special thing is that every team member will wear a jacket with ‘Crime Scene Processing Team’ written on it. The team will collect evidence like fingerprints, blood samples, hair, bone, teeth and weapons from the crime scene and send it to the forensic lab for investigation,” said the DCP.