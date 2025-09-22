Speeding truck kills 24-year-old, father critical in accident

A 24-year-old man was killed and his father was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Chinhat area late on Sunday, police said. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, while police have launched a search to track down the vehicle involved in the accident. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accident occurred near the Telco bridge on Deva Road when the victims, residents of Mati village in Barabanki district, were returning home from Gomti Nagar. The impact was so strong that the motorcycle was completely mangled.

According to police, the victims were identified as Ramu Kannaujia (45) and his son Vinay Kannaujia (24). Both were taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared Vinay dead on arrival. Ramu is undergoing treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

Chinhat inspector Dinesh Chandra Mishra said preliminary investigations suggest that the motorcycle was hit from behind by a recklessly driven truck. “The driver fled the spot with the vehicle after the accident. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to trace the truck and its driver. Further investigation is in progress,” he added.

