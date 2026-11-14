Spiritualisation of politics need of the hour: Rajnath Singh in Lucknow

Calling for the “spiritualisation of politics” as the need of the hour, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Friday said politics is not merely about winning elections and remaining in power, but about giving direction to society and the nation’s future.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and others at the inauguration of Gulzar Upvan at the Brahma Kumaris centre in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Mishra/HT Photo)

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Singh made the remark after inaugurating the Divya Sanskriti Bhavan and Gulzar Upvan (Rajyoga Training Centre) in Lucknow, built to mark 90 years of the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya and 72 years of its service in the state capital.

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Singh described the 90-year journey of the Brahma Kumaris as a heritage of the entire humanity and congratulated all office bearers, sisters and brothers of the organisation.

He expressed confidence that the Divya Sanskriti Bhavan will become an important centre for spreading spiritual knowledge, peace and positive thoughts.

“Politics is not just a medium to gain power, win elections and remain in power, but a medium to give direction to the future of society and the nation. It is essential to connect politics with morality and spiritual consciousness. This is what I call the spiritualisation of politics,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He clarified that this does not mean linking politics to any particular religion, sect or cult, but to universal values like duty, morality and humanity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He clarified that this does not mean linking politics to any particular religion, sect or cult, but to universal values like duty, morality and humanity. {{/usCountry}}

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Citing the Ramayana, he said Lord Ram’s life inspires us to place people’s welfare above personal happiness, while in the Mahabharata, Lord Krishna gave Arjuna the understanding of karma, duty and dharma. India has a rich tradition of Rajdharma, which needs to be re-established today, he said.

Referring to his own public life, Singh said questions of political gain and electoral loss often arise, but his clear belief is that whether one wins or loses an election, one must do what is right.

“Only when politics has the spirit of service, nation-building and social transformation, will youth join it,” he said.

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“A country runs not only on laws, but on character. Laws can maintain order, but trust and harmony in society are created only through good sanskars,” Singh added.

The defence minister said the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 is not limited to economic prosperity.

Singh added that Brahma Kumaris had placed women at the centre of spiritual leadership decades ago. Today, sisters of the organisation are running de-addiction and social awareness campaigns in villages across the country, he noted.

“This work is possible only through spiritual consciousness, service and dedication,” he said.

Singh said in 21st-century India, the importance of spirituality has increased further.

While India is moving fast in economy, space science and artificial intelligence, we must also strengthen the world of our mind and thoughts, he added.

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Singh said youth are not only the future of the country, but also its present.

Youth have many means of technology, information and communication, but they should use technology, not let technology dominate them, he asserted.

Explaining the difference between success and meaningfulness, he said success can give a person position, prestige, wealth and identity, but the real meaningfulness of life is decided by how many people’s lives have positively changed because of you. Youth should worry not only about making a career, but also about building character, he said.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and BJP MLAs were prominent among those present on the occasion.