Spreading positivity with Jerusalema Dance Challenge

The Jerusalema Dance Challenge became a global phenomenon after Angolan dance group Fenómenos do Semba created a video of South African hit song ‘Jerusalema.’ After the viral videos of Austrian airlines, Swiss Police, Redemptorist Nuns, Lucknowites too have joined the bandwagon and spreading positivity, in these tough times, through their videos and in turn challenging others.

City-based Institute of Career Studies lead from the front and thereafter another educational institute Hoerner College created mesmerising videos originally created by Johannesburg-based musician and producer Master KG.

“We participated in the dance challenge as it exemplified the spirit of human connectedness and positivity during the frightful Covid19 pandemic. We also took this opportunity to showcase talented students and choreographers Imran Vaquar and Manjeet Kaur. Along with the Jerusalema moves we have included Indian classical dance forms,” said ICS Career GPS founder Dr Amrita Dass.

They have got 48,000 viewers on their YouTube page. The other schools are planning to join their challenge includes Chittagong Grammar School, BD, Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, South City International School, Kolkata, St Mary’s School, Johannesburg among others, she added.

Jerusalema Dance Challenge by Hoerner College, Lucknow (Sourced)

Hoerner College principal Dr Mala Mehra got inspired by the challenge given by the staff of Hiranandani Hospital Staff, Mumbai.

“The thought behind it was to motivate the teaching, non-teaching and support staff to have a sense of worthiness at the body of work they achieved in the face of the pandemic. To have switched from offline to online, they have come to work in such difficult circumstances. Inclusion of all in the challenge was also fun as every teacher and every worker laughed and joked while following all protocols!” she said.

The video was shot by Arpit Massey and team while dance training was given by pre-primary college in-charge Heena Shukla.

Jerusalema Dance Challenge in Lucknow (Sourced)

“The response was overwhelming as we went on the school FB bulletin, YouTube channel and practically all shared on various social media platforms,” she added.

The videos are getting good views and comments. “So beautifully coordinated and choreographed. Loved the amalgamation of kathak, Bharat natyam, splits and cartwheel. Kudos to all (Sic),” wrote Neena Prakash Mathur on the video posted by Dr Dass.