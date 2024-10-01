SRN doc found dead in car: Three fellow docs to be quizzed

Three doctors of SRN Hospital had been named as suspects in the alleged murder of a fellow doctor, whose body was discovered in his car parked on the hospital premises late Saturday night, police said. The car in which the doctor was found dead

An autopsy was carried out on the body of Dr Kartikeya Srivastava, 29, whose report hinted that his death could be due to strangulation, they said, adding viscera samples had been preserved to ascertain if Srivastava was injected with an anesthesia as drugs used as muscle relaxants were found in his car.

An FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s sister Aditi Srivastava. The suspects would be summoned for questioning in connection with the case, police officials said.

They added two doctors conducted the autopsy on Sunday in the presence of forensic experts. Some burn and injury marks were also found on the body, which the report said they could be due to electric shocks given in an attempt to revive the doctor at the ICU.

Dr Srivastava was pursuing Master of Surgery in orthopedics at SRN. His sister, in her complaint, claimed that one of her brother’s seniors and an associate professor at the orthopedic department of the hospital had been harassing Kartikeya. The duo forced Kartikeya to stand for 36 to 48 hours at a stretch while on duty despite knowing that he suffered from deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot that forms in a vein deep within the body, usually in the lower leg or thigh, she claimed.

Station house officer (SHO) Rohit Kumar Tiwari said, “The three suspects will soon be summoned for questioning. Their call details and location on the day of the incident is also under investigation,” he added.

BOX: Not a suicide, say kin

Kartikeya’s kin have ruled out the possibility of him having committed suicide as was being suggested. His father, Dr Krishna Kumar said his son had recently rented a three room flat in an apartment on Minto Road so that the entire family could live together. “There was no reason for him to end his life as he brought us to Prayagraj for treatment only on September 25,” he said. Aditi Srivastava said she met her brother after she arrived from Mirzapur with her husband on Friday night. Dr Kartikeya’s family hails from Kotdwar district of Uttarakhand where his father Dr Krishna Kumar retired as the principal of a PG college at Gopeshwar. Dr Kartikeya’s mother is a lawyer. While one of his sisters is a doctor in Ghaziabad, the other was a dental surgeon before becoming a PPS officer.