STF arrests Haryana man with 434 kg ganja worth 1.25 cr in Ayodhya

: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested an alleged interstate drug trafficker with 433.930 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth ₹1.25 crore in the international market, near Bharatkund toll plaza on the Sultanpur-Ayodhya highway on Tuesday.

A case under Sections 8, 20, 29 and 60 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Purakalandar police station (case number 740/2026). (For representation only)

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The accused, identified as Mohammad Irshad (35), a resident of Lohinga Kalan village in Haryana’s Mewat, was travelling in a 14-wheeler truck when the STF intercepted him around 11.50am under the jurisdiction of Purakalandar police station in Ayodhya.

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According to the STF, Irshad told investigators that he had transported peaches from Jalandhar to Angul in Odisha. After unloading the consignment, he parked the truck near a petrol pump on the instructions of its owner, Ikramuddin, a resident of Bhadpur in Haryana’s Palwal district.

An unidentified man allegedly arrived around 1am, loaded the ganja into the truck after speaking to the owner over the phone, and handed Irshad a mobile phone and SIM card. He was instructed to transport the consignment to Bahraich, where another person was supposed to contact him and coordinate the delivery, the STF said, quoting his interrogation.

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{{^usCountry}} The STF has launched efforts to arrest Ikramuddin, who allegedly arranged the consignment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The STF has launched efforts to arrest Ikramuddin, who allegedly arranged the consignment. {{/usCountry}}

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A case under Sections 8, 20, 29 and 60 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Purakalandar police station (case number 740/2026).