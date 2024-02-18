STF nabs three in Prayagraj for duping aspiring police constables

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in duping students on the pretext of helping them clear the UP police constable recruitment examination and arrested three of its members. The aspirants were asked to pay cash ₹ 10 to 12 lakh while ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 25,000 was taken from each of them as advance. (For Representation)

It also seized admit cards of five aspirants, mobiles, cash and a car from them. An FIR was registered against them at Georgetown police station here, police officials said.

A team headed by STF team from Lucknow Raghvendra Singh arrested Harishankar of Mirzapur, Ajay Shukla of Bhadohi and Ramsagar of Vindhyachal while they were in a car near medical crossing late Saturday night.

During questioning, they admitted to have taken cash from some aspirants. The aspirants were asked to pay cash ₹10 to 12 lakh while ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 was taken from each of them as advance.

STF officials said the gang members confessed to have duped aspirants during other competitive examinations too. Chatting through WhatsApp with the aspirants has been found in mobiles of the accused.

The accused were planning to send fake answer key to students before the examination to dupe aspirants. The gang leader Ajay Shukla was earlier sent to jail in Lucknow, officials added.