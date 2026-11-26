A stray dog allegedly beaten to death by six to eight men in Bhikampur under Mahanagar police station limits has triggered a police investigation. An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The incident occurred on November 22, when the group allegedly attacked the dog with sticks and an iron rod after it reportedly bit a minor child. One attacker allegedly drove the rod into the animal’s eye, leaving it critically injured.

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The dog was taken to Jeev Ashray Kendra for treatment but died on November 24.

According to the FIR, lodged on November 24 by Dipanshu Verma of Paper Mill Colony, six to eight men were involved in the assault. One accused, identified as Narayan, has been named, while the others are yet to be identified.

A video of the incident has surfaced and is being examined by police to establish the identities and roles of those involved.

Mahanagar police registered a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 of the BNS.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said efforts were underway to identify the accused and examine the circumstances leading to the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said efforts were underway to identify the accused and examine the circumstances leading to the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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