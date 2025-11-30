Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Take effective, timely action on people’s issues: UP CM to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 08:28 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath assured prompt action on public complaints during Janata Darshan, emphasizing sensitivity and transparency in resolutions.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to take prompt and effective action on applications submitted by visitors during the Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple. He assured people that all genuine issues would be addressed without delay.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Interacting with people for the second consecutive day, the CM instructed officials to handle every complaint with sensitivity and ensure time-bound and transparent disposal of cases. Yogi interacted with nearly 200 people at Mahant Digvijayanath Smriti Bhavan auditorium with a notable number of women in attendance. Handing over applications to the officials concerned, he emphasised, “Ensure swift and transparent resolution of every issue”.

On cases of land grabbing, the CM issued strict directives for legal action. “If anyone attempts to forcibly occupy the land of the poor, they must be taught a strict lesson. Encroachment by musclemen or mafia on the land of the poor will not be tolerated.”

During the interaction, a woman from Ambedkar Nagar complained that her child had gone missing along with his bicycle. The chief minister directed officials to handle the matter with utmost sensitivity and take immediate steps to trace the child.

Several people also approached him seeking financial assistance. Yogi assured full support and directed officials to expedite hospital estimates so that funds could be released swiftly from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

Yogi attends wedding of mayor’s son

Later in the day, the CM attended the wedding ceremony of Divyanshu, son of Gorakhpur mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, at a hotel in Mohaddipur. He blessed the bride and groom and conveyed his best wishes to both families.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to promptly address applications from visitors during the Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple, ensuring sensitive handling and transparency in resolving complaints. He emphasized strict legal action against land grabbing and prioritized swift responses to issues raised, including a missing child case. Later, he attended a wedding in Gorakhpur.