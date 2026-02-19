Tariff wars will not harm us, India to lead Global South, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asserted that tariff wars will not harm India, which he said would lead the Global South. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

“Tariff wars will not harm us. We will not be oppressed by any country; we will stand firm. Everything will return to normal in a few days. India’s economy is not in the hands of capitalists and banks, but in our homes. India has the strength to withstand pressure and progress,” Bhagwat said while interacting with a section of society at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital.

“India will not bow,” he asserted

He made the remarks in the context of US tariffs, which were scaled up to 50% last year before the announcement of the India-US interim trade deal earlier this year and reduced to 18%.

Describing the US approach as “their old method,” he added that powerful nations often attempt to bend others through economic leverage and arms strength.

Bhagwat appealed to Hindus to unite in the larger interest of the nation and urged them not to judge the RSS without joining it.

During the two-hour interaction session, he also answered questions from the audience.

On freeing temples from government control, the Sangh chief said, “We also want the control of temples to be in the hands of devotees.”

Religious leaders and people should jointly manage the temples, he added.

On the controversy over the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, Bhagwat noted that the matter is currently sub judice before the Supreme Court and said any position would depend on the court’s eventual ruling.

Bhagwat asserted that the RSS has accomplished significant work over the past 100 years but acknowledged that its mission remains incomplete.

“The Sangh has done a great deal of work, but it has not achieved complete success because Hindu society is not united,” he said.

Bhagwat also urged the gathering that families living far apart can remain emotionally connected.

“We should continue to connect our children with relatives and friends,” he said.

Referring to the disintegration of joint families, he said modernity is in our blood, but we are opposed to westernization.

To a question on the biggest problem the RSS faces, Bhagwat said: “The Hindu community is indifferent to all issues.”

“Instead of identifying with various castes and sects, it is better for all of us to recognise our identity as Hindu. Social harmony is the basis of unity in society.”

“The system of caste is gradually disappearing. This is visible in the behavior of the younger generation,” he added.

“The day caste is no longer important in society, the leaders who practise caste politics will also change,” he said.

‘Sangh doesn’t control BJP’

He rejected the long-standing allegation that the Sangh acts as a “remote control” for the BJP, asserting that the political organisation functions independently.

“Swayamsevaks may go to the BJP and progress there, but to say that the Sangh controls the party is wrong,” he stated.