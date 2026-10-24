Third suspected heroin unit busted in UP in 3 weeks; seven arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has busted a suspected heroin-manufacturing unit in Bareilly and arrested three men, taking to three the number of such units unearthed in Lucknow and Bareilly since October 4 this year. The three operations have led to seven arrests and seizures of 17.196 kg of finished and semi-finished heroin and suspected raw morphine, officials said.

Investigators have not established any links between the heroin-related cases. (For Representation)

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The latest operation, conducted on Thursday at a compound in Alampur Kot village under Sirauli police station limits in Bareilly, yielded 4.515 kg of finished and semi-finished heroin, 1.694 kg of acetic anhydride and 8.560 kg of sodium carbonate. The estimated value of the seized acetic anhydride was put at around ₹10 crore, senior ANTF officials said.

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The Bareilly bust follows two earlier operations in Lucknow: a Delhi Police raid on a suspected heroin-making unit in Jankipuram on October 4 and a joint operation by the ANTF and Dubagga police in Mahipat Mau village on October 12. The combined seizure of 17.196 kg comprises 4.515 kg of heroin from Bareilly, 6.275 kg of finished heroin from Jankipuram and 6.406 kg of suspected raw morphine from Mahipat Mau.

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled two suspected synthetic drug laboratories in Greater Noida on October 17, arresting two people and seizing approximately 379.74 kg of amphetamine-containing substances and around 10 kg of pseudoephedrine. The seized materials were estimated to be worth ₹45-50 crore in the illicit market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled two suspected synthetic drug laboratories in Greater Noida on October 17, arresting two people and seizing approximately 379.74 kg of amphetamine-containing substances and around 10 kg of pseudoephedrine. The seized materials were estimated to be worth ₹45-50 crore in the illicit market. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators have not established any links between the heroin-related cases or confirmed a common supply network. In the Bareilly case, the ANTF arrested Ram Bharose, his son Viresh and Brijesh, all residents of the district. According to the agency, Viresh and Brijesh allegedly manufactured heroin using morphine, acetic anhydride, sodium carbonate and other chemicals, while Ram Bharose was also involved in the operation.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that a man from Jharkhand supplied them raw materials and chemicals. They allegedly manufactured heroin at home, sold it directly to customers in small quantities and shared the profits, the ANTF said. The alleged supplier’s identity and the wider network are yet to be disclosed.

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The team also seized a gas cylinder, a cooking vessel, two metal trays, an electronic weighing scale, three mobile phones and ₹2,000 in cash. A case has been registered at Sirauli police station under Sections 8, 21, 9A and 25A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On October 12, the ANTF’s Lucknow unit and local police arrested Mohammad Zubair and Mohammad Amjad from a house in Mahipat Mau village of Lucknow, recovering 6.406 kg of suspected raw morphine valued at around ₹13 crore.

Investigators said preliminary interrogation indicated that the accused allegedly procured raw morphine from multiple sources and obtained acetic anhydride from a man lodged in a Moradabad jail. They allegedly processed the morphine into heroin for supply in Lucknow and neighbouring districts. The alleged chemical supplier, Jogesh alias Pinku, was arrested by the ANTF’s Bareilly unit in July after 498 kg of acetic anhydride was recovered from him. He had also been arrested by the NCB in 2025.

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In the October 4 Jankipuram case, Delhi Police recovered 6.275 kg of finished heroin from a house in Sita Colony. The total seizure stood at 7.076 kg, valued at around ₹50 crore in the international market, according to police. Investigators arrested several alleged network members, including Ruksar Ali alias Raju, described as a key supplier and the owner of the unit.