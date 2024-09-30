This pandal opts for iron tenacity against bamboo

: Rabindra Palli Durga Puja The upcoming iron rod pandal at Rabindra Palli . (HT)

pandal also has a surprise

in store for visitors

LUCKNOW: This time, the Rabindra Palli Durga Puja pandal will be made without the use of bamboos, using just iron rods.

To note, replacing bamboo with iron or steel rods is a new and emerging trend, considered safer as iron rods do not catch fire, nor cave in, unlike bamboo. The facade of the pandal will have a copper touch .

The pandaal organisers also have a surprise element which will be revealed to the devotees only when they enter the premises.

“The pandal is being made by well-known city-based pandal maker Pradeep Patra. It will be 45 feet high and 85 feet wide ,” said Devanshu Choudhary, a member of the Rabindra Palli Puja committee.

“The total weight of the iron used is 70-75,000 kg. About 20-25 workers are working day and night to meet the puja deadline which is to be begin from October 7,” said Subhash Dey, general secretary of the puja committee.

“A copper-based theme has been chosen for the pandal, representing purity and sacredness. A big 36 ftX18ft chandelier will be put up to beautify the interior of the pandal,” said Sonali Banerjee, president of the committee.

“Interestingly, this time the idol is being made by Ashish Pal, son of a popular idol maker Anil Pal,” said Samarjeet Mitra, member of the working committee, adding that this would be special as the man is resuming his work after 2019.

Rabindra Palli Durga Puja Committee organises one of the city’s most popular Durga pujas. The festivities will begin from Mahalaya on October 2, with several cultural programmes lined up on all days. “We will also serve bhog on all three days and seating arrangements have also been made like previous years,” added Sushant Dey, another member.