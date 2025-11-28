Three killed as speeding car crashes into stationary truck in UP

Three people, including a father and son and a man standing by the roadside, were killed when a car rammed into a truck after running over two persons standing along the road near Katka Storehouse under Kanchhawa police station area of Mirzapur on Friday morning, the police said. Representational image.

Police said the deceased were identified as Babulal, 55, and his son Anurag, 22, residents of Daulakpur village in the Soraon area of Prayagraj, who were on their way to Varanasi by car.

A police officer said locals reported that the speeding car ran over two people standing by the roadside and then crashed into the truck. One of the two was killed on the spot and the other suffered serious injuries; the injured has been rushed to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said the car was being driven at high speed and visibility was poor in the morning, which prima facie appeared to be the causes of the incident.

The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the identity of the third deceased is being ascertained, the police said.