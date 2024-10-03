Thrilling, yet a bit frightening: Jurassic Park opens in Lucknow

The Jurassic Park, located within Janeshwar Mishra Park (JMP), officially opened to the public on Wednesday. About 6,450 tickets had been sold till 9:00 pm on Wednesday, an LDA release read. The entrance to the Jurassic Park inside the Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Spanning more than 5 acres of land, the park showcases a unique collection of robotic dinosaurs and other extinct Ice Age creatures, including woolly mammoths, King Kong, Godzilla and sabertooth tigers.

These lifelike robots, imported from Japan and Taiwan, were assembled locally and are made entirely from recycled materials, adding an eco-friendly element to the park’s attractions.

Mahek Agarwal, who visited the park after it was inaugurated, said, “The robotic dinosaurs were the highlight of our day. The sheer size and movement of these life-sized creatures felt incredibly realistic. My 3-year-old daughter clung to me several times, genuinely scared by the growls and roars of the dinosaurs, especially when one suddenly moved as we walked by. It was thrilling yet a bit frightening, but we loved the experience overall.”

Akshat Bhatia, another visitor, shared a similar experience. “I visited the park late in the evening and was completely surprised by the robotic dinosaurs. They functioned so realistically, like living creatures. It was an immersive experience. However, one issue I found was the inoperational cafeteria inside the park, which was disappointing after having such a great time exploring.”

Abhishek Singh, a visitor, had mixed feelings. “The park is doing a great job providing a unique experience, but it also feels a bit dangerous. The roaring dinosaurs frightened many people, including me, at times. While it adds excitement, it also scared a lot of visitors, especially children.”

During its trial phase, crucial for gathering feedback and identifying areas for improvement, one of the key adjustments included raising the height of the internal fencing to prevent unauthorised access by individuals attempting to enter without tickets. Additionally, the direction of the ticketing counter was adjusted to streamline the entry process.

Security measures at Jurassic Park have been bolstered, with numerous CCTV cameras installed on the premises, allowing management to closely monitor visitor activity.

The park management also upgraded the educational content displayed alongside the robotic creatures. Detailed descriptions of each creature’s physical attributes, such as height, weight and size, are now prominently featured, enriching the educational experience for visitors.

During the trial period, Jurassic Park saw tremendous foot traffic, with over 600 visitors per day on average. On weekends, attendance of the visitors surged even higher, said project manager Aditya Anand.

Entry to Jurassic Park is priced at ₹120 per person, in addition to a nominal entry fee for accessing JMP itself. While most of the Jurassic Park’s features are fully operational, the cafeteria is yet to start functioning, said Anand.