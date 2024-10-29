Tiger kills 25-year-old farmer near Dudhwa Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri In a tragic incident near Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Babu Ram, 25, a resident of Rajapurwa village in the Majgain police limits, was killed by a tiger on Monday while working in a crop field at Chaukhda farm, close to the Dudhwa buffer zone. For representation only (File photo)

Witnesses said the tiger attacked Babu Ram and dragged him deep into a nearby sugarcane field. Fellow workers, alarmed by his cries, managed to scare the tiger away, but his body was later found partially eaten.

Lalit Kumar Verma, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), told Hindustan Times that “the youth was killed in a tiger’s attack in the Majgain range.” Deputy director Saureesh Sahay has been assigned to conduct a preliminary investigation. Compensation for Babu Ram’s family will be processed following the postmortem report, Verma added.

Reports of big cat activity, including tiger and leopard sightings, are common in buffer zone areas near sugarcane fields. A tigress with three cubs has been frequently spotted in the Mailani range, often seen crossing the Bankeyganj-Kukra road—a sight some locals captured on mobile cameras.

With recent incidents heightening concerns, forest authorities have urged residents near buffer zones to exercise caution, especially during harvest. Villagers have been advised to work in groups and make loud noises to deter wildlife. Deo Kant Pandey