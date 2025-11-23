Train ticket counters inside Ram temple complex now open for pilgrims

To ease travel for pilgrims visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Lucknow division of Northern Railway has started both reserved and unreserved ticket counters inside the temple complex. The facility, officials say, is aimed at ensuring that devotees can access train information and book tickets without leaving the premises, especially during high footfall days. The service was formally inaugurated on Sunday by Champat Rai. (HT Photo)

“The service was formally inaugurated on Sunday by Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. As the first passenger at the counter, he booked his reserved ticket from Ayodhya Cantt to Delhi,” said senior divisional commercial manager, NR (Lucknow), Kuldeep Tiwari.

According to officials, the counters will offer both reserved and unreserved tickets, along with QR code-based online payment options for faster transactions.

“Pilgrims will be able to receive real-time information on train schedules and obtain tickets instantly within the temple premises,” the senior DCM said.

The initiative, implemented in coordination with the temple trust, is designed to enhance safety, convenience and mobility for lakhs of visitors arriving for darshan, officials said.

