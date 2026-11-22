Lucknow, A series of tribal performances and folk art will be showcased here from November 23 to 26 to mark Birsa Munda's anniversary.

Tribal festival to hail Birsa Munda from Nov 23 in Lucknow more less

The 'Antarrashtriya Janjati Bhagidari Utsav' will also see the participation of cultural troupes from Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe, and the Maldives.

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The festival will be held at UP Darshan Park in Gomti Nagar. Cultural programmes will begin at 5 pm every day.

The event is being organised by the Directorate of Culture, Lok Evam Janjatiya Sanskriti Sansthan, Social Welfare Department, Tribal Development Department, Tourism Department and the Tribal Research Institute , Lucknow.

The festival will feature a craft fair, workshops on traditional arts, folk singing, theatre performances and tribal cuisine, and will begin with a procession on November 2.

"The 'Antarrashtriya Janjati Bhagidari Utsav' is an important initiative to bring the rich cultural heritage, traditional knowledge and folk arts of tribal communities to national and international platforms," Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said.

The minister, according to a statement, said tribal traditions are an invaluable part of our civilisation and cultural diversity and their art, folk music, dance, crafts and way of life embody generational knowledge.

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{{^usCountry}} Troupes from Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe and the Maldives will mount performances on November 25 and 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Troupes from Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe and the Maldives will mount performances on November 25 and 26. {{/usCountry}}

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A highlight of the final two days will be the Jharkhand-based play 'Dharti Aaba', depicting the life and struggle of Birsa Munda.

Under 'Jevnar', visitors will get to savour local cuisines.

Paintings, handicraft workshops, Chai Chaupal and Pothi Ghar will also be part of the event.

The Tribal Photo Ghar will showcase photographs depicting tribal life and culture, while 'Janjatiya Paridhan Pravah' will highlight the diversity of traditional tribal attire.

Traditional musical instruments such as the Madal, Algoza and Sapera Been will add to the attractions.

Nomadic art forms will also have a special place at the festival. Artists from Jaipur will present puppet shows. Magic shows will further bring traditional forms of folk entertainment to the stage.

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Born in 1875 in Ulihatu village in Jharkhand's Khunti district, Birsa Munda is credited with mobilising tribals against colonial rule. He died in British custody at the age of 25 on June 9, 1900.

The birth anniversary of the freedom fighter has been celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas since 2021 to honour the contributions of tribal communities, especially in India's freedom struggle, and highlights their important role in preserving the country's heritage and advancing its progress.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.