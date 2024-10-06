Tusker death in Bijnor: One arrested, two foresters suspended

MEERUT The death of a four-year-old elephant due to electrocution and burial of its remains in a sugarcane field in Bijnor area have raised a big question mark on the efficiency and functioning of the forest department. The skeleton of the elephant was exhumed from the field of a farmer in Kaudia range of Nazibabad forest division on Tuesday. (Pic for representation)

A month after the incident, an informer tipped off the divisional forest officer ( DFO) of Nazibabad Vandana Fogat about it.

The skeleton of the elephant was exhumed from the field of a farmer in Kaudia range of Nazibabad forest division on Tuesday. A panel of three veterinarians conducted it’s post mortem examination to ascertain the reason behind the death. The report is still awaited but the viscera has been sent to foresnsic lab, Bareilly for further examination.

To note, the forest department has field staff whose duty is to keep a close watch on the area bordering the jungle and farmlands to prevent man-animal conflicts .

Speaking to HT on phone, DFO Fogat admitted that it was negligence of the staff and a forest guard and beat staff were suspended on charges of failing to discharge their duties efficiently. “ Two field staff have been suspended and a departmental enquiry is also underway “, she said, adding that an accused had been arrested and raids were being conducted to arrest the prime accused Jai Singh, owner of the sugarcane field in which the mortal remains of the elephant were buried.

Forest guard of Rajgarh range Meghnath lodged a case against 14 people, including eight farmers whose fields are around the spot of incident and six other unknown people under sections 238(c), 291, 328 of BNS, section 11(1)(1) of Cruelty Against Animals Act, sections 9, 39(3)(A), 44, 48(A), 51, 52 of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and sections 41,42 of Indian Forest Act in Nagina Dehat police station of Bijnor on October 3.

DFO Fogat shared that circumstantial evidence indicated that the elephant was electrocuted as live wire fencing was found on the spot.

Farmers in areas near the jungle put up wire fencing and sometimes connect it to high voltage current to prevent entry of wild animals into their farmland.

She said that puting up live wire fencing was a punishable offence because it was seen as an attempt at hunting which was equal to hunting. The elephant was a Schedule 1 animal in Wildlife Act and killing it entailed more than three years’ imprisonment.

She said that forest staff patrolled the area to discourage such practices but still a few people followed them at night.

Conservator of forest of Moradabad division Ramesh Chandra also said that farmers who had their fields close to the jungle sometimes laid live wire fencing around the fields to prevent wild animals from damaging their crops. He said possibly the elephant was electrocuted due to live wire fencing and the scared farmers buried it without informing the forest department.

On the other hand, it could be an act of hunting but circumstantial evidence did not support it. he said.