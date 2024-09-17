Two die in Lucknow after car crashes into parked crane

Two people died after their car crashed into a parked crane in the Madiaon area of Lucknow. The ill-fated car in which the two men were travelling (HT Photo)

The incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday, at around 2 am, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Naveen, 27, son of Ashok Kumar, a resident of Chapta Ajitmal, Auraiya and Saurabh, 28, son of Rajesh, resident of Phoolpur, Auraiya, who were coming from Sitapur to Lucknow late at night when their car went out of control and collided with a crane parked by the side of the road in the opposite direction, police said in a statement.

“The police station in-charge along with the police force immediately reached the spot and the injured were taken out of the car and sent to the trauma centre for treatment, where during treatment, the doctor declared both of them dead,” said JK Dubey, ADCP (North) adding that the relatives of the deceased were informed and after the proceedings of Panchnama, the body has been sent to the mortuary.

The collision was so strong that the fire department had to be roped in to take out the trapped men from inside the car, who were taken out after efforts by the BKT fire station unit, read a fire department press note.