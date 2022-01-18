Two kids killed by leopards near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Two children were killed by leopards in separate cases in villages near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on Monday night, a forest department official said.

The half-eaten bodies of the kids were recovered on Tuesday after a massive search operation by locals along with forest team and police.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) KWS Akash Deep Badhawan said one Ramtej (9) was attacked and dragged by a leopard from village Rikkha Pakadiya Deewan under Motipur police station area around 6 pm on Monday.

A joint team of police and forest department combed the adjoining forest and spotted the half-eaten body in the bushes in Ghusri beat of Motipur forest range on Tuesday.

In second attack, four-year-old Aditya of Jhala village under Matera police station area, who had come to his maternal uncle’s house in Maiglapurwa village, was attacked by a leopard around 7.45 pm on Monday.

The DFO said only the head of the boy could be recovered on Tuesday from a spot about 2 km from where the leopard had attacked.

Akash Deep said forest employees and police team have been deployed in the

area to prevent any further untoward situation. Besides, locals have been cautioned not to venture out during night as well as try moving in groups during any emergency in the evening.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) executive officer Dabeer Hasan said compensation of ₹10,000 has been provided to both the families and further assistance would be provided by the forest department after findings of the post mortem report.

The forest department has also started preparations to install cages to trap the leopards.