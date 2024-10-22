Two Lucknow-bound flights get hoax threats

In the next episode of hoax threats on flights, two flights - one of Akasa Air from Mumbai to Lucknow (QP 1452) and the other of Indigo from Bengaluru to Lucknow (6E 196) - received bomb threats, prompting action from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) authorities. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Passengers were deboarded from the said flights and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were deployed to conduct thorough security checks on both the aircraft and passengers.

A CCSIA spokesperson said that rigorous security protocol was followed swiftly and effectively.

Following the security assessment, passengers were directed to Terminal 3, where the Terminal Team made arrangements to facilitate their smooth movement. Additional support staff were at hand to assist with any enquiries and to ensure that passengers remained calm and informed throughout the process. The terminal’s facilities were fully operational, allowing for minimal disruption to other travellers.

After a comprehensive investigation, the threats were determined to be non-specific, and both aircraft were subsequently cleared for take off.