Lucknow: Four including 2 minor girl students injured in car-school van collision

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 21, 2023 01:20 AM IST

Of the two students who are now admitted in a hospital, one of them, a student of class I, is reportedly critical after suffering a severe head injury, police said.

Two school girls were injured when their school van met with an accident near Vrindavan Colony Sector-18 intersection under PGI police station area on Thursday afternoon.

Four including 2 minor girl students injured in car-school van collision in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT)
Two others, the driver of the school van as well as driver of the car with whom the van collided too were injured and admitted to trauma centre, where the school girls too have been admitted, police said.

“School van driver Virendra Kumar told us he was going to drop 10 children. He had dropped eight children home and was on way to drop the remaining two, Riddhi Singh of class 5 and Nisha Verma of class I when his van was hit by a car coming from Rae Bareli near the sector 18 intersection. The van overturned and the driver and the two girl students were trapped inside,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of PGI police station.

“People of the area used a brick to break the glass of the van to rescue those trapped. The car driver was also injured in the process. All the injured were taken to Trauma-II. While Riddhi, Virendra and the driver of the other car Vivek are stable, Nisha had suffered a severe head injury,” the SHO said.

No FIR has been registered as yet, the police said.

