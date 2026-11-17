With four consecutive days of poor air quality raising concerns over pollution, uncovered construction sites continue to add to Lucknow’s dust woes, while the two agencies responsible for enforcing dust-control norms, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), are passing the buck. The LMC has not issued a single notice against violating sites this year, while the LDA has promised action after an HT ground check exposed the lapses.

For representation only (Sourced)

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HT found several buildings under construction without protective green nets or adequate barriers in Gomti Nagar Extension on Monday, including areas behind the Signature Building and in CG City. Construction activity continued at multiple sites, allowing dust to spread towards adjoining roads and residential areas.

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In Sector 4 of Gomti Nagar Extension, several houses were also found under construction without adequate arrangements to contain dust, posing concerns for nearby residents and commuters.

Lucknow’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category for four consecutive days, from November 12 to 15, before improving to ‘moderate’ on November 16.

According to AQI classification, prolonged exposure to poor air quality can cause breathing discomfort to most people, while even moderate air quality can affect people suffering from lung diseases.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to HT on Monday, LMC environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan said the civic body had not initiated any action against such construction sites this year. Its previous enforcement action dated back to last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to HT on Monday, LMC environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan said the civic body had not initiated any action against such construction sites this year. Its previous enforcement action dated back to last year. {{/usCountry}}

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Pradhan said the LMC had limited authority to act against these buildings, as the LDA approves building maps and undertakes sealing and other enforcement proceedings against properties.

The civic body now plans to write afresh to the LDA, requesting action against buildings violating dust-control norms.

LDA promises action

When contacted by HT, LDA secretary Atul Kumar assured that the authority would take necessary action against buildings violating prescribed norms. “We will comply with all the rules and regulations, and necessary action will be taken against buildings that fail to follow the prescribed norms,” he said.

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Kumar added that the LDA would direct all zonal officers to identify such buildings and initiate immediate action against them.