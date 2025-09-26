Universities in focus as excise dept launches drive to steer youth from addiction

The Uttar Pradesh excise and prohibition department has launched a campaign to educate teenagers about the dangers of addiction. Minister of state (independent charge) for excise and prohibition Nitin Agarwal announced the initiative, emphasising the need to address the vulnerability of youth to substance abuse. The focus, he said, would be on students in major government universities in the first phase till the end of this year. Minister of state (independent charge), excise and prohibition, Nitin Agarwal during a seminar held recently at Lucknow University. (HT)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Agarwal said, “The drive aims to reach teens, a vulnerable age group, to raise awareness about the harmful effects of addiction. We’re collaborating with NGOs running de-addiction and rehabilitation centres to support those already affected.”

The department is organising symposiums in schools and colleges, alongside sports events, exhibitions, graffiti, and hoardings to engage the youth.

Highlighting the campaign’s focus on universities, Agarwal said, “Universities allow us to reach a large number of students to bolster our campaign, as addiction is a growing concern among youths, threatening their future.”

The initiative has already kicked off at Lucknow University, with plans to extend it to Kanpur University, Allahabad University, Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, and Chaudhary Charan Singh University (Meerut).

“Students transitioning from schools to universities are particularly at risk,” Agarwal noted.

During university interactions, the department uses real-world examples, such as Punjab’s struggle with drug abuse despite its past prosperity, to underscore the consequences of substance abuse, he pointed out. Agarwal also emphasised the role of youths in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India, urging students to shun addiction. The campaign would target private universities in the second phase next year.

As per official data, during the enforcement action being taken against the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor in the state, a total of 50,097 cases were registered from April 2025 to August 2025, while 13.30 lakh litres of illicit liquor and intoxicants were confiscated.