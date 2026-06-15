Unnao priest murder accused killed in police encounter

The main accused in the murder of a Hindu priest in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district was killed in a police encounter early Monday after he allegedly opened fire on a police team attempting to arrest him, officials said. Representational image.

Israel, alias Izrail (36), who carried a reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest, was wanted in connection with the June 9 murder of 45-year-old priest Ram Milan Das, alias Baba Milan Das Singh, in Bangarmau. Police said he had been absconding since the killing.

According to Unnao superintendent of police Jai Prakash Singh, police received information around 3.40am that the accused was present near the Tajpur underpass in the Bangarmau area and was waiting to meet an associate. Acting on the tip-off, police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a joint operation and surrounded the suspect.

When asked to surrender, Israel allegedly opened fire on the police team. During the exchange of fire, SOG constable Vikas Bhadauria sustained a gunshot injury, while a bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of a sub-inspector, narrowly averting a serious injury, police said.

The police team retaliated, critically injuring the accused. He was rushed to the Bangarmau Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said a .315-bore country-made pistol, two spent cartridges and a knife were recovered from Israel’s possession. Investigators claimed the knife used in the murder of the priest was among the items recovered.

The killing of Ram Milan Das had triggered widespread outrage in the district. The priest, who was overseeing the construction of a Shiva temple on his land in Ramnagar village, was allegedly attacked on June 9 after being called to the premises of a local councillor.

According to the FIR lodged by his elder brother Virendra Singh, Israel and his associates repeatedly stabbed the priest with knives. Eyewitnesses told police that the victim attempted to flee towards the main gate of the premises, but the attackers chased and assaulted him before escaping. He was later declared dead at a local hospital.

Family members alleged that the priest had faced opposition from some local residents over devotional songs being played on loudspeakers at the under-construction temple. They claimed tensions surrounding temple activities and construction work may have contributed to the dispute that culminated in the killing.

The case was registered against five named accused, which included Israel, Lalli alias Ajay Gautam, Yameen, Shanu and Mohammad Shafi, along with two to three unidentified persons.

On June 11, police arrested Mohammad Shafi, Lalli alias Ajay Gautam and Yameen near the Kalyani river bridge while they were allegedly attempting to flee. Israel remained absconding until Monday’s encounter.

Members of the deceased priest’s family welcomed the police action but demanded a thorough probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the murder. Police said efforts were on to trace the other suspects.