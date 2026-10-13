Unseasonal rain: Over 6.18 lakh insured farmers report crop losses in UP

As many as 6,18,327 farmers insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Uttar Pradesh have reported crop losses following recent spells of unseasonal rain and strong winds in most parts of the state, prompting the agriculture department and insurance companies to initiate the verification process for compensation.

Under the PMFBY, insured farmers are required to report crop losses within 72 hours of the incident through designated official channels. (For Representation)

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With around 23.36 lakh farmers insured for Kharif crops this year under the scheme, the number of reported losses has crossed 26% of the insured farmers base. Lalitpur, Mahoba and Jhansi under the Bundelkhand region have recorded the highest number of complaints.

“Over six lakh farmers have reported their crop losses following recent rain and heavy winds, using our toll-free number, portal chatbot and other mediums,” joint director, agriculture (statistics) Pramod Kumar said.

The immediate priority, according to him, is to verify the reported losses and ensure that every eligible farmer receives compensation as per the provisions of the scheme.

Under the PMFBY, insured farmers are required to report crop losses within 72 hours of the incident through designated official channels. The scheme provides for individual farm-level assessment in cases involving specified localised calamities and post-harvest losses subject to the applicable conditions. Such claims are assessed by a joint committee comprising state government and insurance companies representatives.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the current arrangement, officials say, 25% of the admissible claim is released as an immediate relief with the balance payable after the prescribed assessment of post-harvest loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the current arrangement, officials say, 25% of the admissible claim is released as an immediate relief with the balance payable after the prescribed assessment of post-harvest loss. {{/usCountry}}

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The PMFBY is said to be benefiting farmers in the event of crises. According to Kumar, in 2025, insurance companies settled claims worth ₹812 crore against ₹163 collected as farmers’ share of the premium in the state. “The government is encouraging more farmers to come under the PMFBY umbrella,” he said.

Farmers who have not enrolled under the PMFBY may be eligible for assistance through the revenue department under the government’s disaster relief mechanism. Under the applicable norms, input for crop losses is payable when damage is assessed at 33% or more.

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Following directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, field surveys are being conducted to assess the damage and identify eligible farmers. Agriculture and revenue department officials undertake joint surveys for relief assessment under the State Disaster Response Fund.

“After surveys, the state government may urge the Centre too to provide assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund, if so needed,” a senior revenue department official said.