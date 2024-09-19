U.P. assembly bypolls: Mayawati vows to regain lost ground

LUCKNOW: Aimed at regaining its lost vote share and outreach among Dalits in the upcoming bypolls for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati on Thursday promised equal and effective participation of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Castes (OBC) in government and administration after conducting a caste census. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati chairs a meeting with party leaders and office-bearers at the party office in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI)

She stated that the party would capitalise on the BJP’s anti-people policies, which have led to unemployment, poverty, and inflation. Mayawati expressed confidence that the BSP would benefit from the negative agendas of casteism, communalism, and bias practiced by the BJP, which is in power at the state and centre, as well as by the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

In a press note shared by the BSP, Mayawati stated that the party would push for a national caste census by pressuring the union government. Based on the results, the BSP would ensure effective participation of SC/ST and OBC communities in both government and administrative positions.

At a meeting of the U.P. state party unit to review bypolls preparations, Mayawati outlined an eight-point agenda for party functionaries and office-bearers. She also reviewed the progress of work assigned to various functionaries to strengthen the party’s organisational and public outreach and made necessary changes to the organisational structure.

The press note further stated that the BJP and other opposition parties were engaged in divisive politics focused on casteism, communalism, and bias instead of prioritising public welfare. It emphasised that the BSP aimed to strengthen its public base by taking advantage of the growing distrust toward both the ruling parties and the opposition.

Mayawati highlighted the significant lack of resources and security for the poor, unemployed, women, small traders, and hardworking individuals. She criticised the government’s claims as false and only existing on paper. She also noted that the Supreme Court’s decision to halt “bulldozer action” had provided some relief to the public from what she described as the BJP’s vindictive politics.

The BSP chief expressed concern over the lack of attention to women’s security, an issue she deemed critical but overlooked due to biased, vindictive, and caste-centered politics. She, however, expressed the party’s “positive” view on the Union cabinet’s approval of the proposal to hold simultaneous elections, but its objective should be national and public interest.