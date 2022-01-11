Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP assembly polls: Extra cops to keep vigil on false news circulated on social media

As many as 15 extra cops have been deployed at the social media monitoring cell of UP police to keep a check on circulation of false news
The cops will keep vigil on all social media platforms and instant messaging applications like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp etc to check spreading of false news (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state police have increased the strength of cops deployed at social media monitoring cell to keep intense vigil and initiate action against false news been circulated ahead of UP assembly polls, said additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar here on Tuesday.

He said 15 extra cops have been deployed at the social media monitoring cell.

“Earlier, there were one deputy superintendent of police, three inspectors, eight sub-inspectors and 21 constables,” he said.

He said the social media monitoring cell will work round-the-clock in three shifts and an additional team has been deployed to check genuineness of viral news and keep updating the monitoring cell.

Kumar said the monitoring cell will keep vigil on all social media platforms and instant messaging applications like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp etc.

