UP assembly set to go paperless, holds learning session for members
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly’s members appeared keen to learn the basics of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) as the legislative body launched a training programme for them in its bid to go paperless.
Besides organizing three sessions of orientation programme for new members in the past two days, the assembly secretariat held a special training session for all the members, including the ministers.
“Don’t hesitate. There should be no hesitation in learning. Ask whatever you want to know,” said Speaker Satish Mahana, while presiding over the training session in the Vidhan Bhawan Hall here on Saturday.
Mahana informed a NeVA service centre had also been set up within the Vidhan Bhawan premises to train 60 members at one time. He said the NeVA service centre would continue to function during and after the state legislature’s budget session scheduled to commence here on May 23.
As teams of National Informatics Centre (NIC) along with others ran from desk to desk to impart lessons in use of NeVA, the members rose from their seats putting up their queries and complaining about what they were not able to find on their devices. If there were questions about how to look at or post questions online, the members also wanted to learn about where they would be able to access the governor’s address, the budget speech or put up supplementary questions.
When some members began asking about what was yet to be briefed, Speaker Satish Mahana asked them to take their seats and said, “You are still in 1st standard (of learning) and you are putting up questions of a PhD student.”
The NIC teams had begun briefing the members about how to log in and get the day’s agenda. More enquiries were made when instructors briefed the members about use of applications like ‘my notes’ to enable them get their personal notes on their devices.
BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh pointed out that no application named ‘my notes’ was visible on the device. Surya Pratap Shahi, a cabinet minister, also wanted to know about the use of the application.
As the proceedings of state legislature have to go paperless in a phased manner, the assembly secretariat has made elaborate arrangements. Every member in the house has been assigned a desk fitted with the device he would have to use even to mark attendance and e-voting, besides carrying out day to day legislative business in the House.
When members pointed out that the devices had been fixed to the desk in the House and the members needed tablets to send questions online or do other important work, Mahana announced he would speak to the minister for parliamentary affairs and all the new members would get the devices on the pattern they were given to the members in the previous House.
Besides making the material available online, the assembly secretariat proposes to give paper copies too during the budget session. The paper copies would be withdrawn in the subsequent session. The state government had presented a paperless budget in the House in 2021-2022.
Conservation groups, experts urge Centre to realign Katni-Singrauli railway corridor
Leading conservation groups and experts on Friday appealed to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Ministry of Railways to protect the Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh by realigning the existing Katni-Singrauli railway corridor, which has led to at least 39 deaths of wild animals since 2010, including that of a mother tigress last month.
Telangana CM applauds Delhi education model
New Delhi: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday complimented the Delhi government's work in the field of education and said that he will send school teachers to the Capital for training so as to replicate the education model in his state. Rao is currently in Delhi for a week to attend political meetings and social programmes.
DU professor, arrested over ‘Shivling’ post, granted bail
Delhi University professor Ratan Lal, arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments over a controversial social media post on the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, was granted bail on Saturday by a local court, which remarked that there was bound to be many different views in a country of 1.3 billion people.
Delhi: Woman strangled for refusing to give drugs, 1 arrested
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman to death when sPreeti (35), who was living alone in a house in Mohan Garden for the last four-five yearsrefused to give hDineshheroin in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Saturday. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the accused as Dinesh Sharma alias resident of Uttam Nagar , Kaku, and said that he was previously involved in five other criminal cases.
‘MIDC pipeline discharging effluents into Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary’
Trans-Thane Creek establishment at Pawne, Navi Mumbai, carrying industrial effluents into the deep sea has allegedly ruptured and is discharging its contents into the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, a protected area under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972). The alleged leak was first flagged by environmentalist Stalin D and a local fisherman, Harish Sutar, on Saturday. A deputy engineer working at MIDC-TTC, however, refuted their claims that effluents are polluting Thane.
