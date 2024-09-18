U.P. Awas Vikas Parishad: Easy payment plan for government employees approved

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) approved all 34 proposals presented at its board meeting held on Wednesday. The board approved a mitigation fee for construction below the approved map for PMAY buildings in Avadh Vihar Yojna, Lucknow. (Sourced)

In the meeting, chaired by additional chief secretary Nitin Ramesh Gokarna, key decisions were made, including mandating structural audits for buildings with a height of 15 metres or more. These audits are to be conducted by IIT, NIT, or other reputed institutes for private builders under the authority’s schemes.

The board also decided to initiate a departmental inquiry under section 351-A of the civil services regulations against Sudhir Kumar, the former administrative officer of the property management office of Sikandara Yojana in Agra, Firozabad, and Shikohabad, who is now retired. Additionally, disciplinary action was taken in the inquiry against Mirza Javed Qadar, a retired In-charge property manager, as stated in a UP Housing and Development Board press note.

To expedite the sale of unsold flats, the board approved a proposal allowing serving employees of the Government of India, Jammu and Kashmir, and government corporations to deposit 50% of the flat’s price at the time of allotment. Retired employees can take possession by depositing 70%, with the remaining balance payable in instalments over 6 to 10 years, depending on the type of flat, as noted in a press release.

The board approved the re-determination of originality and an extension of lease time for all authority schemes. A decision made in the 264th Board of Directors meeting regarding land development in Mohanlal Ganj, Lucknow, was reversed.

Furthermore, the board approved a mitigation fee for construction below the approved map for PMAY buildings in Avadh Vihar Yojna, Lucknow, as well as the DPR of Uttargaon in Mohanlal Ganj, under the State Township Policy-2023.

The board also approved a proposal for the police department to purchase 12 shops and one office complex in the Transport Nagar Yojna, Meerut, for ₹1.45 crore, ensuring revenue for the council, as stated in a press note by the UP Housing and Development Board.