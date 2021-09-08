Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP B.Ed counselling likely from September 17
lucknow news

UP B.Ed counselling likely from September 17

The Uttar Pradesh BEd counselling will be held online and candidates will have to report directly to the allotted college once their seat is finalised
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Lucknow University had organised the UP B.Ed exam on August 6 which was attended by over 5 lakh candidates (Photo for representation only)

The Lucknow University (LU) is likely to conduct the counselling for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed entrance examination from September 17, as per a notification issued by the varsity on Wednesday.

Lucknow University organised the state level B.Ed exam on August 6 which was attended by over 5 lakh candidates. The results were declared on August 27.

The counselling will be held entirely online. The candidates will have to report directly to the allotted college once their seat is finalised, said LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastav.

He said “The counselling schedule was delayed because the final year results of over 2 lakh students who had cleared the B.Ed exam were not released yet. However, we are hopeful that the counselling can be resumed from September 17 onwards.”

The process has been planned in three phases to accommodate the choice of college and preference of maximum number of students, he said.

The university administration has also advised candidates to register for online counselling on its official website and submit the counselling and advance college fees. The counselling fee that will be non-refundable is 750 while advance college fees is 5000.

RELATED STORIES

A detailed brochure of frequently asked questions has also been uploaded on LU’s website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lucknow may host Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup again

Parties remember Muslims only when polls draw closer: Owaisi

Cong MLC for ‘chulha’ at his residence, says wood cheaper than LPG

Village heads to assist Lucknow admn in fight against dengue
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP