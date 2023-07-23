UP Board compartment exams held at 96 centres

UP Board on Saturday conducted high school and intermediate improvement/compartment examinations at 96 centres. Students after taking the compartment/improvement exams in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT photo)

Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said the exams were held peacefully across the state and were taken by 93.86% of the candidates who had registered for them.

“Out of the total 18,400 candidates who registered for the high school improvement/compartment exams held in the morning shift, 1,624 candidates didn’t take them. Likewise, out of the total 26,269 candidates who registered for the intermediate compartment exam, 1,120 remained absent,” he added.

A center manager, external center manager and static magistrate were allotted to each centre. As many as 2,850 invigilators were deployed for the smooth conduct of the exams.

In Prayagraj, the exam was conducted at Government Inter College (GIC) and Government Girls’ Inter College (GGIC), Civil Lines.