Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Board compartment exams held at 96 centres

UP Board compartment exams held at 96 centres

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jul 23, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said the exams were held peacefully across the state and were taken by 93.86% of the candidates who had registered for them.

UP Board on Saturday conducted high school and intermediate improvement/compartment examinations at 96 centres.

Students after taking the compartment/improvement exams in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT photo)
Students after taking the compartment/improvement exams in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT photo)

Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said the exams were held peacefully across the state and were taken by 93.86% of the candidates who had registered for them.

“Out of the total 18,400 candidates who registered for the high school improvement/compartment exams held in the morning shift, 1,624 candidates didn’t take them. Likewise, out of the total 26,269 candidates who registered for the intermediate compartment exam, 1,120 remained absent,” he added.

A center manager, external center manager and static magistrate were allotted to each centre. As many as 2,850 invigilators were deployed for the smooth conduct of the exams.

In Prayagraj, the exam was conducted at Government Inter College (GIC) and Government Girls’ Inter College (GGIC), Civil Lines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out