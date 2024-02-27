UP Board Exams: 1.33 lakh candidates skip Math, 4 proxies held

As many as 1.33 lakh candidates skipped the high school mathematics exam held on Tuesday. While the board is still collating the exact number, officials stated that at a minimum, this many candidates skipped the mathematics examination. UP Board headquarters (HT File)

Four proxy candidates have also been caught at examination centres in different districts.

Tuesday marked the first test of the UP Board’s high school exam, with 29 lakh examinees registered to appear. A total of 1,46,839 candidates were absent in both shifts combined. Out of the total 21,26,179 candidates registered for the first shift, 1,33,945 were absent, and out of the total 3,05,324 candidates registered for the second shift examination, 12,894 were absent, said Dibyakant Shukla, secretary of the UP Board.

In the first shift, high school mathematics and intermediate vocational exams were completed, while in the second shift, high school automobiles and intermediate business studies (for commerce category), and home science exams were held.

The high school and intermediate examinations were held at 8269 examination centres in the first shift and 5956 in the second. These examination centers also included a jail centre established for candidates detained in jail.

A total of 4 candidates, 2 boys in the high school examination and 2 boys in the intermediate examination, were caught using unfair means. In the first shift, first information reports were lodged against a total of 4 proxy candidates- 2 in Gonda district, 1 in Azamgarh, and 1 in Shahjahanpur.

Irregularities in two centres

The Command Room of the Board of Secondary Education (UP Board) detected irregularities in one examination centre each in Jaunpur and Deoria. The Command Room camera revealed inadequate security arrangements for the strong rooms of the examination centres.

The CCTV DVR at the Jaunpur centre was incorrectly placed. Action has been taken against the centre’s administrator, external centre administrator, and static magistrate at both examination centres.

Similarly, Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla personally inspected two centres in Prayagraj. At one centre, Subhash Chandra Bose Inter College Kadilpur, the window of the strong room was not sealed, and safety standards were not met. Additionally, the CCTV DVR was not found online. Action against this centre has been requested from the District School Inspector.