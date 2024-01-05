UP Board exams-2024 to be held at 8,264 centres

The UP Board, formally known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will conduct its Class 10 and 12 examinations-2024 at 8,264 centres spread across the 75 districts of the state. On Thursday, UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla released the final list of centres for the exams scheduled to start from February 22. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT file)

“The list has been uploaded on our official website— https://upmsp.edu.in/,” Shukla said. He made plain that no new centres will be set up for the 2024 edition of the exams now. As per the list, a total of 2,408 examination centres have been set up in the districts covered under Prayagraj regional office of the board alone.

Similarly, 1,351 examination centres have been set up in the districts under Gorakhpur regional office, 1,528 centres have been created in districts under in Meerut regional office, 893 centres have been set up in districts under Bareilly regional office while 2,084 centres have been set up in districts under Varanasi regional office.

Around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the U.P. Board high school and intermediate exams-2024. They include 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls).

Intermediate practical examinations of UP Board are scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 1 in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions.

The second phase of the practical examination is scheduled to be held from February 2 to February 9 in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

UP Board released the examination schedule on December 7, 2023 making plain that the exams would last a total of 17 days (12 working days). The examinations would be held in two shifts: 8.30am to 11.45am and rom 2pm to 5.15pm.