The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) aka UP Board will conduct 2027 Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations from February 5 to February 24, according to the timetable released by UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh on Monday evening.

The UP Board examinations will be conducted in two shifts each day. (For Representation)

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The first exam on February 5 will be of Hindi for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The final examinations will be held on February 24, including papers for agriculture subject for Class 10 students and Computer and Sanskrit exam for Class 12 students.

The board examinations will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning shift will be from 8:30 am to 11:45 am for high school students, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for intermediate students.

The first 15 minutes of each session have been allotted for reading the question paper. As a result, students in the morning shift will begin writing their answers at 8:45 am and continue till 11:45 am, while those appearing in the second shift will write their papers from 2:15 pm to 5:15 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Some of the main subjects of Class 10 along with the date of examination include social science (Feb 8), English (Feb 10), mathematics (Feb 13) and science (Feb 17). Similarly, for Class 12, examinations of which will be held in the second shift include history (Feb 10), biology/mathematics (Feb 12), chemistry/social science (Feb 15), geography (Feb 16) and physics (Feb 17). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some of the main subjects of Class 10 along with the date of examination include social science (Feb 8), English (Feb 10), mathematics (Feb 13) and science (Feb 17). Similarly, for Class 12, examinations of which will be held in the second shift include history (Feb 10), biology/mathematics (Feb 12), chemistry/social science (Feb 15), geography (Feb 16) and physics (Feb 17). {{/usCountry}}

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