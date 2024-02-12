U.P. Board orders replacing low quality CCTV cams/DVRs in exam centres by Feb 14

LUCKNOW: Out of the 8245 examination centres in the state that have been connected to the control room of the UP board headquarters, there are more than 500 where CCTV cameras/DVRs of the strong room are not visible from the control room, as per officials . There are more than 500 exam centres where CCTV cameras/DVRs of the strong room are not visible from the control room, as per officials . (Pic for representation)

In an inspection, it was found that low quality and obsolete CCTV cameras/DVRs were installed in such examination centres, an official said. Sensing the intentions of the cheating mafia, board secretary Dibyakant Shukla has issued a warning to all the district school inspectors to ensure installation of good quality CCTV/DVR in such examination centres by February 14.

If such examination centres do not install CCTV/DVR with quality camera by February 14, then as per the government order punitive (statutory) action will be taken against the culprits and the centres will be debarred from becoming examination centres for three years.

There is a clear provision in the government order that if online examination centres are determined on the basis of incorrect/misleading information of the school, the entire responsibility will be on the principal, investigating officer and district school inspector of schools and punitive action will be taken against them as per rules.